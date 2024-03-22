A fire at the Merrillville-Griffith Airport on Thursday caused a hanger to collapse, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a police officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department who was on patrol reported he observed a small fire at the Merrillville-Griffith Airport. Firefighters from 9 area jurisdictions responded to the scene.

The flames caused the roof of one of the hangars to collapse.

No one was hurt. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire and any possible damage to aircraft.

By about 3:30 a.m. Friday, flames were extinguished, but first responders remained on the scene to watch for any hotspots or areas that may have rekindled.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit has a hangar and aircraft at the facility which were not damaged.