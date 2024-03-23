The Town of Chesterton announced on their Facebook page that County Road 200W between Robbins Road (County Road 875N) and U.S. 6 will be closed to through-traffic on Thursday, April 4.

A contractor will be performing maintenance on a bridge located immediately south of Robbins Road.

Motorists southbound on County Road 200W from County Road 1050N will still be able to access Robbins Road (as well as County Road 900N), while those northbound from U.S. 6 will still be able to access residences south of the bridge.

The official detour for northbound through-traffic, however—including Duneland School buses—will be U.S. 6 to Ind. 149 to Robbins Road; and for southbound through-traffic, Robbins Road to Ind. 149 to U.S. 6.

The project is expected to be completed on Aug. 2.