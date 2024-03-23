In order to accommodate work related to the West Lake Corridor Project, the South Shore Line will temporarily bus Saturday and Sunday evening train passengers between 9:30pm-3am to stations between Hegewisch and Dune Park.

The temporary busing will take place March 23-24, and March 30-31, 2024, and will also include Hammond Station, East Chicago Station, and Gary/Chicago Airport Station. The busing is in addition to ongoing temporary busing between Gary Metro Center and Dune Park.

Busing between Hegewisch and Dune Park includes the following evening/overnight trains 3/23-3/24 and 3/30-3/31:

Weekend WB Train 510

Weekend EB Trains 511, 613, 601

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL published train schedule at Hegewisch, Hammond, East Chicago, Gary/Chicago Airport, and including the ongoing busing between Gary Metro Center, Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Dune Park.