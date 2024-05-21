Michigan City Police, Michigan City Fire, and LaPorte County EMS have partnered and will be educating our community to make “Michigan City Safe Citizens.”

In an effort to educate our citizens on what to do in different situations, they will be offering four different courses to help you better manage emergency situations.

June 6, 2024 – Michigan City Police Department will be covering “GUN SAFETY” and will cover topics pertaining to gun safety, proper storage, and handling of firearms. MCPD will be handing out free gun locks to those who attend.

June 13, 2024 – LaPorte County EMS will be teaching “STOP THE BLEED” covering life-saving techniques to potentially save a life in a bleeding emergency.

June 20, 2024 – Michigan City Fire Department will talk “FIRE SAFETY” diving into common fire hazards, teaching escape routes, use of fire extinguishers, and more safety tips for your home.

June 27, 2024 – Michigan City Police Department will host “PERSONAL PROTECTION” which will consist of basic techniques to assist participants to better get out of a dangerous situation.

Courses will be held every Thursday in June at Michigan City Police Department from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. The Safe Citizen program is free and open to all Michigan City residents. Use the link below or QR Code to register for each course.

http://bit.ly/4bn3wx5

Questions can be directed to:

Police: Steve Forker – sforker@emichigancity.com

Fire: Tia Free – tfree@emichigancity.com

EMS: Brian Beach – bbeach@laporteco.in.gov