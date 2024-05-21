Last Friday, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office concluded National Police week by unveiling their Porter County Sheriff’s Fallen Officer Memorial during a short ceremony at the station.

“Some of the Officers listed on the stone were currently serving at our Agency when they died in the Line of Duty and others had left and went to serve elsewhere, but once a Porter County Sheriff’s Officer – Always a Porter County Sheriff’s Officer,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

The fallen officers listed are:

Ross J. Krieger End of Watch 08/26/44

Edward J. Blakley End of Watch 11/28/61

Timothy L. Hecht End of Watch 02/11/99

Robert R. Hardesty End of Watch 06/02/05

Robert E. Ransom End of Watch 09/30/16