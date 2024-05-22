The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday announced an arrest in connection to a fatal crash that happened this past February on U.S. 20.

Police arrested 40-year-old Lashea C. Bird in connection in with the death of Kendra L. Murphy.

On February 12, 2024, Bird was the driver of a motor vehicle traveling west on U.S. 20. Murphy was a passenger in the vehicle being operated by Bird. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree located on the northwest corner of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.

Bird sustained an upper body injury in the crash and Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days and weeks that followed, several agency members continued investigating the circumstances of the crash. The findings of the investigation were presented to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and later to La Porte County Circuit Court.

On March 1, a judge issued a sealed arrest warrant for Bird for the offense of operating while intoxicated – causing death, three counts.

Information developed that Bird had fled Indiana and was located in Texas. Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team shared information regarding Bird with their federal colleagues in Texas.

On May 7, Bird was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce in Tarrant County, Texas. Bird waived extradition the following day to begin the process of her being extradited back to La Porte County.

Bird is now back in Indiana and housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). She remains held on a $20,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.