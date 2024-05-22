JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Watch for nightly lane closures on I-65 between mile marker 200 (near U.S. 24) and 217 (between State Road 14 and State Road 114) through mid-October.

This project includes resurfacing and roadway patching, and I-65 is reduced to one lane in the area where work is occurring. Lane closures are set up each evening and taken down the next morning. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns as the work zone location changes.

Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the evenings of Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Ramps will also be included in future phases of the project.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and to follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.