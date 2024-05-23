A Michigan City man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired a shotgun at multiple people during an argument Tuesday evening.

At just before 07:30 p.m. dispatch received the first of three 911 calls regarding a person in the 700 block of Plymouth Court who was engaged in a verbal argument with multiple people while armed with a shotgun. Multiple officers responded to the area and encountered 36-year-old Michigan City resident Chad Topa who was armed with a loaded shotgun. Officers were able to quickly deescalate the situation and safely take possession of the loaded shotgun from Topa.

A preliminary investigation by the responding officers revealed that Topa was engaged in a verbal argument with multiple people in the 700 block of Plymouth Court while armed with the shotgun. Evidence at the scene indicated the shotgun was discharged towards two people involved in this altercation. No one involved in the incident was struck by the gunfire or injured. Topa was safely taken into custody and multiple articles of evidence were collected at the scene by responding officers.

Probable cause was found Wednesday to charge Topa with 2 counts of attempted murder and 2 counts of attempted aggravated battery. Topa was issued a $100,000.00 cash only bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for May 28, 2024 at 08:30 a.m. in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and collect additional evidence. The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Sergeant Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221;

Extension 1074 or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City Police are also reminding the public that you can contact the department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.