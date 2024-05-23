State Road 119 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 16 for seal coating operations for approximately three days starting on or after Tuesday, May 28.
The official detour for this closure will follow State Road 16, State Road 39, State Road 14 and U.S. 35
Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route.
Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring.
This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.