The La Porte County is teaming up with law enforcement agencies from across the state urging motorists to buckle up ahead of a national Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort.

NHTSA Indiana Criminal Justice Institute The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, is in effect through June 2, 2024. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration () with grants administered by the(ICJI).

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said ICJI the Traffic Safety Director. “Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”

Indiana’s seat belt use rate in 2023 was 93.2%, which is good — but it can be better. The other 6.8% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.

Research has repeatedly demonstrated the safety benefits of seat belts. Buckling up can reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by up to 65%. Without a seat belt fastened, people can be ejected from a vehicle and killed.