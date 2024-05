STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 10 between County Road South 50 East and County Road South 100 East on or after Tuesday, May 28.

State Road 10 will be closed through late June for a small structure replacement at Maciolek Ditch.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 39, State Road 8 and U.S. 35.