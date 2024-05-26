News Release, Franciscan Health:

The Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana welcomed four new board members in May.

Joining the 16-member board are Denise Fithian, RN, of the Franciscan Health Woodland Outpatient Surgery Center Michigan City; Anthony Geisen, operations manager/funeral director for Geisen Funeral Homes in Crown Point; Chase Lowden, financial advisor for Airey Financial Group/One America in Merrillville and Jolanta Moore, DBA, CPA, CGMA, audit partner for McMahon & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, P.C. in Munster.

“I am incredibly excited about the Foundation Board Class of 2024,” Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “Denise, Anthony, Chase and Jolanta are four philanthropically minded business professionals who will help us advance our mission and create more impactful results for vulnerable children and families living in Northwest Indiana.”

The Franciscan Health Foundation board is led by the executive team of chairman Kevin Keough of Keough Mechanical Corp, vice chairwoman Dr. Karen Briggs, a private practice ophthalmologist and secretary Pete Monger of Rothschild Insurance Agency.

The Franciscan Health Foundation exists to support the programs and services of Franciscan Alliance. The Foundation is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing healthcare needs of communities and supporting patient needs at Franciscan’s not-for-profit hospitals, outpatient facilities and community-based programs throughout Northern Indiana.

More information about the Franciscan Health Foundation and its programs – including donation options – is available online or by calling (219) 661-3401.