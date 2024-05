In Ogden Dunes on Memorial Day at 7:50 a.m., the intersections at Hillcrest Road and Diana Road, and Ogden Road and Hillcrest Road will be closed to through traffic due to the Ogden Dunes race.

Both children and adults are participating in the race.

Police say this race will last for approximately 1 hour, and are asking the public to use caution.

Police are also reminding the public that parking restrictions are in place and fines will be issued for those illegally parked.