The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after a fatal crash claimed the lives of two children.

On May 25 just after 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Joliet Road and County Road 900 West, reference a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 41-year-old from Justice, Illinois, was pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling south on County Road 900 West. A 2011 Ford F250 pickup truck, driven by a 47-year-old from La Porte was traveling east on Joliet Road. The southbound Chevrolet disregarded the stop sign at the intersection. The eastbound Ford collided with the Chevrolet in the intersection.

Both drivers sustained upper body injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Four passengers were riding in the Chevrolet, all from Justice, Illinois. A 36-year-old sustained an upper body injury and was transported by ground to an area hospital. A 16-year-old girl also sustained an upper body injury and was transported by air to a regional hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests results are pending.