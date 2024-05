Beginning Wednesday, May 29, Barker Road between Woodland and Cleveland avenues, and Garretson Avenue between Cleveland Avenue and Franklin Street, will be milled (surface removed) to prepare the roads for pavement.

The City of Michigan City stated on their Facebook page that updates will be provided as they become available.

To opt in for text message alerts about updates or changes in activity, please text MC2024 (no spaces) to 833-236-7421.