MICHIGAN CITY – Beginning Tuesday, May 28, Wabash Street between Barker Avenue and 10th Street will become a one-way, northbound-only road to allow for the shuttling of large precast concrete to a construction site downtown.

This will remain the case from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-August.

