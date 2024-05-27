Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has been named a Tree City USA for 2023 by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. “As a city, we all win when our community makes smart investments in urban forests, because trees provide so many benefits — shade, beauty, air purifying, and soil stabilizing to name just a few,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

Valparaiso joins more than 3,400 communities nationwide to earn this recognition, based on meeting tree-enhancing criteria, including having a tree management team, maintaining a tree and landscaping guideline in the city’s development ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry efforts, and fostering an Arbor Day appreciation. “We’re so pleased to earn this designation, recognizing the priority Valparaiso puts on its trees,” said Matt McBain, Valparaiso’s Certified Arborist. McBain manages the city’s Tree Management Team through the Valparaiso City Services Department, with support from a tree crew including Anthony Santos and Justin Mayer.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. For more information about Valparaiso’s urban forestry efforts and suggested trees for residential use, visit Valpo.us.