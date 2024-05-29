Tuesday morning, Trooper Galvan and Trooper Beers of the Indiana State Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit when the suspect crashed their vehicle and then fled on foot.

During the search, police K9 Zero, located a litter of kittens that had been abandoned in a box and hidden in a woods. Two of the kittens were rescued while two others escaped and couldn’t be found.

“Trooper Galvan took the kittens home and they quickly became friends with her dog until she can find them a home,” Indiana State Police said on social media.

The suspect was not located.

Later in the morning, Trooper Carlson was patrolling I-94 near the scale house in Chesterton when he observed an injured owl on the shoulder of the interstate. Trooper Carlson was able to secure the Great Horned Owl and transported him to Humane Indiana Wildlife in Porter County for treatment and rehabilitation.