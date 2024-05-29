MICHIGAN CITY – Grace, a 9-month-old bobcat from the Washington Park Zoo, has escaped

from her exhibit enclosure and the zoo.

Zoo Director Jamie Huss asks that anyone who spots Grace not attempt to capture her. Instead,

immediately report any sightings to the Michigan City Police Department’s non-emergency

phone number at (219) 874-3221.

Huss said the public need not be alarmed, as the baby bobcat poses no threat to humans.

“Grace is roughly the size of a large housecat,” she said. “Her prey would range from chipmunks

to rabbits and smaller. We are concerned for her safety, and have continued to set live traps and

trail cameras in hopes of a sighting and recapture.”

Grace and her sister Hazel arrived at the Washington Park Zoo in December, and have been

housed in a habitat designed for their species since April.

Zoo staff realized in the morning that Hazel was alone in the enclosure, and immediately moved

her to another building for safe-holding. They have not yet ascertained the location from which

Grace could have escaped.

“Like coyotes and foxes, bobcats are native to this area,” Huss said. “Due to her age and size,

Grace will likely not be a threat to humans or most animals as long as she is left alone. Bobcats

are quiet, secretive and active from dusk to night; and as with all wildlife, the natural response of

a bobcat is to move away from humans.”

In addition to police, Michigan City Animal Control and the Indiana Department of Natural

Resources are aware of the situation and ready to assist. Calls are being directed through the

MCPD because the phones there are monitored 24/7.