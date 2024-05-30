A La Porte man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search warrant was conducted, according to the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

Police say that beginning in March 2024, they began receiving complaints regarding a residence located at the 200 block of A Street in La Porte. Shortly after, an investigation was opened and a search warrant was eventually obtained.

On Tuesday, La Porte Police Department’s Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant at the residence and seized suspected methamphetamine, schedule 2 controlled substances, marijuana, U.S. currency and “numerous firearms.”

Located inside the residence was 29-year-old Corey Lulofs, who was the suspect of the investigation. Lulofs was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine as a level 2 felony and dealing in a schedule II substance as a level 2 felony.