LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will change ramp closures at State Road 912/Cline Avenue and I-94 beginning on or after Friday, May 31.

For the next phase of work, the ramp from southbound State Road 912 to westbound I-94 will reopen, and the ramp from southbound State Road 912 to eastbound I-94 will close through late August.

The detour for the southbound State Road 912 ramp to eastbound I-94 will follow U.S. 12/20 and State Road 53/Broadway.

These closures are to conduct bridge deck overlay work on the ramp bridges over 25th Avenue.

A bridge deck overlay on the flyover ramp to eastbound I-94 will also be conducted during this phase.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.