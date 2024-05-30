The following is a statement from the City of Michigan City regarding Route No. 4 bus service being altered:

Michigan City Transit has re-routed Route No. 4 to accommodate for the temporary one-way closure of Wabash Street.

Under normal circumstances, bus service along Route No. 4 runs from Eighth Street to Wabash Street to Barker Avenue to Ohio Street.

But until Wabash returns to continuous two-way traffic in August, southbound travel along Route No. 4 will be from Eighth Street to Ohio Street, and then picks up its regularly scheduled route at Ohio Street and Barker Avenue.