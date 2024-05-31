JOIN TEAM WIMS LIVE OUT AND ABOUT THIS WEEKEND!
WIMS LIVE at the Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party on Saturday, June 1st from 10:00a-12:00p at The La Porte County Public Library Main Branch.
Celebrate the start of summer reading at Dino Day! Sign up for the Summer Reading Program to get your very own mini, stuffed dinosaur reading buddy. Enjoy stories, crafts, and a scavenger hunt. La Porte County Public Library
WIMS LIVE on Saturday, June 1st for Market on Main in Westville.
30 PLUS Artisans, Vintage Vendors, Beer Garden, and Car show! Westville Area Chamber of Commerce thank you to our sponsors NIPSCO Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett Laporte County Public Library and Westville Area Chamber of Commerce. #wims