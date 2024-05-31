From the Office of Michigan City Mayor Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch Coolspring Ave. Stop Sign Changes – 30 Day Notice

Angie Nelson Deuitch From the Office of Michigan City Mayor MayorCoolspring Ave. Stop Sign Changes – 30 Day Notice

****Cleveland and Coolspring to become a four-way stop. Effective June 30, the intersection of Cleveland and Coolspring avenues will become a four-way stop, while the nearby three-way intersection of Tilden & Coolspring avenues will become a one-way stop, optimizing traffic flow. The Tilden and Coolspring intersection will have a stop sign where Tilden intersects, leaving Coolspring traffic to continue through the intersection. The Cleveland and Coolspring intersection, currently a two-way stop for Cleveland, will become a four-way stop. These alterations will reduce congestion near Edgewood Elementary School to enhance traffic flow and safety year-round.