United Way of LaPorte County After an extensive two-year search and with the help of a generous $200,000 matching grant from, Family Advocates in the process of purchasing and updating a new 6,700-square-foot building that will significantly improve and expand our organization’s reach, service delivery, and programming!

Located at 1104 Indiana Avenue in La Porte, our new location will maximize our mission of supporting, educating and advocating for La Porte County youth and families.

We are grateful to United Way of La Porte County, Deb Cafiero, and all the community members and partners who have championed Family Advocates’ mission over the years. This new building is a reality because of all of you!

Keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months as we share more details about our new location and how it will prioritize the safety and well-being of La Porte County youth and families.

https://lpfamilyadvocates.networkforgood.com/…/226344… If you’re interested in supporting our campaign, click this link: