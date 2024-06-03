Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will move to the next phases of bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance work on I-94 eastbound and westbound near U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd and Kennedy Ave on or after Thursday, June 6.

Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures to install the new traffic configurations. Starting on or around June 6, westbound I-94 will have two lanes of traffic to the left of the work zone and two lanes of traffic to the right. Traffic on eastbound I-94 will be shifted to the right with the work zone to the left.

These traffic configurations will be in place through mid-June. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

The following ramps are closed and will remain closed through late June:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Indianapolis Blvd

Northbound and southbound U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd to eastbound I-94

Eastbound I-94 to northbound and southbound Kennedy Ave

Northbound and southbound Kennedy Ave to westbound I-94

Bridge deck overlay work is occurring on the I-94 bridges over U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd and over Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad just west of Kennedy Ave. There will also be future work at the eastbound I-94 to northbound State Road 912/Cline Ave ramp bridge. These projects will be conducted in phases and will be ongoing through late August.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.