Franciscan Health is hosting a free, live webinar aimed at increasing understanding of the mental side effects of chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients while teaching strategies for managing them.

The Coping with Chemo Brain webinar will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central/6:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 26.

Franciscan Health speech language pathologist Darcy Hughes and occupational therapist Bridget Kress will share signs and symptoms to watch for while teaching techniques for coping with changes to memory, concentration and focus during and after chemotherapy.

Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy or who have in the past and their caregivers and family members are encouraged to attend, as are healthcare professionals who treat chemotherapy patients.

The one-hour webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Registration is available on the Franciscan Health website. Those who register but are unable attend the live webinar will be emailed a link at a later date to view a recording at their convenience.