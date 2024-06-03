The Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS will host free classes each week in June to teach residents how to handle emergency situations. The series, dubbed “Michigan City Safe Citizens,” will be every Thursday in June from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at the MCPD, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

• June 6 – Gun Safety with MCPD

Gun safety, proper firearm handling and storage; will provide free gun locks

• June 13 – Stop the Bleed with LaPorte County EMS

Life-saving techniques for bleeding emergencies

• June 20 – Fire Safety with MCFD

Fire hazards, escape routes, fire extinguisher use and at-home safety tips

• June 27 – Personal Protection with MCPD

Helpful techniques for getting out of dangerous situations