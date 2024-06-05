VALPARAISO, IN – In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of our latest Fire Academy. The ceremony will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 6:00 PM CST at the Ivy Tech Community College Auditorium.

The 39 graduates represent Cool Spring, Cedar Lake, Schneider, Lake of Four Seasons, Kouts, Union, Griffith, St. John, Munster, Boone Grove, Highland, Crown Point, Rensselaer, Lake Hills, Lowell, Morgan, and Dyer Fire Departments. These recruits have completed a rigorous 11-week training program that included instruction in fire suppression, hazmat operations, and technical rescue, along with other firefighting skills. They have also learned about the importance of community service and public education.

“We are pleased to welcome these 39 new firefighters into the first responder community,” said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “Their unwavering dedication and commitment to serving as first responders exemplify the resilience and compassion of our community values. With their arrival, we anticipate a profound and positive influence across Lake, La Porte, and Porter counties.”

“From day one of training to this moment of graduation, these individuals have exemplified dedication, discipline, and unwavering determination. Each graduate embodies the spirit of service and the commitment to excellence that defines our firefighting community.” said Chief Robert Grady, “It’s an honor to have played a part in their journey, and I have full confidence that they are equipped not only to tackle the challenges of firefighting but to excel in any endeavor they pursue. Congratulations to our newest firefighters—I can’t wait to see the positive impact you’ll make in our community and beyond.”

The names of the graduates and their fire departments are as follows:

Donavan Barrier, Cool Spring Mitchell Bleck, Cedar Lake Rodney Bowman, Schneider Kimberly Bowser, Lake of Four Seasons Jacob Carden, Kouts Rebecca Carpentier, Union Brianna Carter, Griffith Jennifer Covington, Griffith Noah Deyarmin, St. John Mark Fogle, Union Ezekiel Gomez, Munster Elliot Granados, Boone Grove Jaela Gudeman, Kouts Cristofer Haro, Cool Spring Collin Hatfield, Highland Monica Torres, Crown Point Logan Klahn, Rensselaer Katherine Knauerhaze, Lake Hills Cory Krieter, Lake of Four Seasons Kevin Little, Lake Hills Kevin Martinez, Highland Troy Matthis, Griffith Zachary Myers, Highland Ian Myszak, Dyer Ryan Parker, St. John Jenna Nelson, Lowell Amy Ryan, Highland Grant Sanders, Morgan Jacob Sell, Crown Point Ali Soto, Munster Nicholas Steele, Highland Logan Stein, Dyer Gabrielle Szumlas, Munster Nicholas Thomas, Boone Grove James Vahl, Lake of Four Seasons Hayden Warne, Rensselaer Robert Beier, Schneider Zachary Writt, St. John Willie Hall, Lake Hills



The graduation ceremony is open to the public and will be held on:

Friday, June 7, 2024, at 6:00 PM CST

Ivy Tech Community College

Auditorium

3100 Ivy Tech Drive

Valparaiso, Indiana 46383