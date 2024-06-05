New developments as WIMS follows a fatal accident on June 3rd (Check out WIMS facebook post on June 4th):

On Monday, June 3rd, at 8:50 PM, deputies responded to the area of State Road 2 and CR 150 East, reference a motor vehicle crash with injuries. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Jared Buford and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A blue 2012 Honda motorcycle, being driven by Larry CUMMINGS (82 YOA) of Fort Myers, Florida, had been traveling east on SR 2. A silver 2006 GMC sport utility vehicle (SUV), being driven by Angel ALMARAZ (32 YOA) of La Porte, had also been traveling east on SR 2 behind the motorcycle. The eastbound SUV crashed into the rear of the eastbound motorcycle.

CUMMINGS, along with a passenger – Cheryl SKIDMORE (73 YOA) also of Fort Myers, were ejected from the motorcycle. CUMMINGS and SKIDMORE sustained upper body injuries. SKIDMORE was flown from the scene to a regional hospital for treatment. CUMMINGS was transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment.

ALMARAZ did not sustain any injuries during the crash. Deputies observed ALMARAZ to be exhibiting indicators of impairment and he was taken into custody at the scene.

Members from the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were activated and responded to assist with the crash investigation. ALMARAZ was eventually transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

Deputies later learned SKIDMORE had passed away from injuries sustained during the crash.

ALMARAZ has been arrested for the following offenses:

 Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Death, L4 Felony

 Operating While Intoxicated – Causing SBI, Prior Conviction, L4 Felony

 Never Receiving a License – C-Misdemeanor

ALMARAZ remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $20,305 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assisting: Captains Brian Piergalski and Andy Hynek, Sergeants L. Scott Boswell and Scott Lanoue, Detectives Jake Koch, Evan Doperalski, and Justin Gorny, Deputies Austin Howell, Jacob Payne, Jet Balenia, Pablo Pesa, LaPorte County EMS, Kankakee Volunteer Fire Department, Lutheran Air, St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office andCloverleaf Towing