The LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, announced the arrest of 29-year-old Laporte resident, Kayla Shaffer, for dealing resulting in death.

In September of 2023, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force was contacted by La Porte Police Department regarding an overdose at the 600 block of Tecumseh Street in La Porte. On scene, officers and detectives identified the victim, 22-year-old Cannon Breneman, who was found deceased by family members. The LaPorte County Coroner’s Office also responded.

Due to evidence located on scene and witness statements, the case was turned over to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force for further investigation. The lead detective quickly began to uncover the details surrounding the death of Breneman. It was during this time that LaPorte County Drug Task Force identified a drug trafficking organization operating within La Porte.

As the case progressed, multiple police agencies assisted the LaPorte County Drug Task Force to infiltrate the organization. On May 31, 2024, after months of investigative work, a deputy assisted with presenting probable cause in court. As a result, a warrant for the arrest of Kayla Shaffer was issued by the court, for dealing resulting in death. At the time, Kayla Shaffer was in custody on an unrelated matter at the LaPorte County Jail.

“The LaPorte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media, police said in a statement. “Furthermore, Police and Public Health officials have noted that drug supply disruptions can increase the overdose risk for people with active substance use. You can learn more about local treatment options by simply dialing “988” on your telephone to be connected with a local Lifeline Specialist, nationally through www.findtreatment.gov, or speak with a peer operator at the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 877-696-1996.”