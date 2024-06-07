The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department recently announced that they received five new AEDs through a grant from the Health Foundation of La Porte.

“In recognition of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, let’s remember the importance of being prepared to save lives,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Knowing how to perform CPR and use an AED can make all the difference in an emergency.”

For more info on where to find AEDs, visit www.hflaporte.org/when-seconds-count-aed and look at the La Porte County AED locations or download the Pulsepoint AED app.