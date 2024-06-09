Here are Food the Bank of Northern Indiana’s Scheduled Mobile Food Distributions for June 2024. See Below for details:
Monday, June 10, 2024 – St. Joseph County
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend, IN 46628
*This distribution is sponsored by LIPPERT and will serve 200 households.
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – Marshall County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Webster Elementary School, 1101 S. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563
*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.
Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN-2, LaPorte, IN 46350
*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 300 households.
Thursday, June 20, 2024 – Elkhart County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517
*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.
Thursday, June 27, 2024 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
Where: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545
*This distribution is sponsored by LIPPERT and will serve 200 households.
Friday, June 28, 2024 – Kosciusko County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 South Mentone, IN 46539
*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 150 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, CVS, and LIPPERT, for sponsoring these distributions.
100% ($62,933.00) [FY2023-2024] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.
Marijo Martinec . Executive Director and CEO (she/her)
Food Bank of Northern Indiana
574.232.9986 ext. 124 l 574.876.4815 – mobile
feedindiana.org . mmartinec@feedindiana.org
