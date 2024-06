Registration for the 6th Annual Bolt for the Heart and Play for Jake Foundation event on July 27 is now open.

With a new look, new course, and a few surprises being planned, you don’t want to miss this event.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help offset the maintenance costs of the AED units in law enforcement vehicles across La Porte County.

Register at https://runsignup.com/…/BoltfortheHeartLaPorteCounty