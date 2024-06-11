HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will celebrate Juneteenth from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 in Founders Plaza north of the Student Union and Library Building, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN.

PNW’s Juneteenth celebration is free and open to the public. The event will include live music entertainment, laser tag and other games, inflatables, food, a photo booth and a haircut vendor. Engagement stations with educational and historical materials will be on display from the PNW Library, the Celebrating Naomi Anderson project of Michigan City and the League of Women Voters.

“Juneteenth represents a pivotal moment in American history, a celebration of freedom and a testament to the resilience of African Americans,” said Darien Thompson, director of Student Success and Urban Engagement. “Our Juneteenth Celebration not only honors this legacy but also strengthens our commitment to education, unity, and progress. We invite everyone to join us on campus in commemorating this significant day.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced the emancipation of Black slaves, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a federal holiday that serves as an opportunity to reflect on the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. and ongoing work to address systemic oppressions.

Juneteenth is jointly organized by PNW’s Cultural Heritage Celebration Committee, Unity Hub and office of Student Life.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/juneteenth.