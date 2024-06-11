Ben Bachmann wins 9th annual Donut Eating Contest with 11 donuts

MICHIGAN CITY, June 11, 2024 – The Salvation Army of Michigan City has a new Donut Champion. Ben Bachmann, representing Phi Delta Kappa, was crowned the champion of the 9th annual Donut Eating Contest, eating 11 donuts in 10 minutes.

A crowd of about 200 spectators filled the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino to watch as 13 competitors vied for the trophy. Coming in second place, with 10 donuts in 10 minutes, was Landon Roberts from Warsaw, Indiana. Trooper Ken Payonk of the Indiana State Police set the record last year, eating 16 donuts in 10 minutes during the 2023 contest. Payonk returned this year, but did not repeat his win, settling for only 5 donuts this year.

Also competing this year were Deputy Joe Walker, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office; Katelyn Swistek, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce; Mike Maesch, Michigan City Area Schools; Brett Antisdel, MidwesThrift; William Walker, City of Michigan City; Gage Waldo, GAF; Det. Maximiliano Hernandez, Michigan City Police Department; Krista Garus, HealthLinc; George Sidney, Williams Dedicated; and Cindy DeLucca, Blue Chip Casino.

This year, The Salvation Army of Michigan City raised $3,475 through the Donut Eating Contest. Proceeds help support free programs and services including a food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, summer camp, clothing room, group grief support, and case management.

“National Donut Day (celebrated on the first Friday in June) has roots with The Salvation Army, so it’s fun to celebrate some of our heritage with an event that creates so much enthusiasm,” said Major Dale of The Salvation Army. This holiday commemorates a time when “Donut Lassies” from The Salvation Army traveled to the front lines of World War I, serving spiritual care, coffee, and donuts to American troops in France.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this event, and those who support our programs throughout the year,” Simmons said. Sponsors of the 9th annual Donut Eating Contest include GAF, Blue Chip Casino, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, and Al’s Supermarkets.

More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or calling (219) 874-6885.