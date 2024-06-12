The Porter County Expo has issued a scam alert about a scam involving a fake prepaid hot air balloon show.

The scam said the fake event was to take place the weekend of June 28 on the grounds of the Porter County Expo Center.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who bought tickets or secured vendor spots,” the Porter County Expo Center said on its Facebook page.

“We take pride in hosting events that are safe and secure. We were scammed also. If you bought tickets or were going to be a vendor, we ask that you email our Director, Lori Daly, so she can share your information with the proper authorities. She is currently out of town but will respond next week. Ldaly@porterco.org”

“We are doing everything we can to get this event off of their Facebook and Event Brite. Again, we are sincerely sorry!”