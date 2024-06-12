The Chesterton Police Department says it successfully concluded an investigation into a series of spray paint vandalism incidents that occurred between June 3 and June 6. The acts of vandalism were reported at several Chesterton Town Parks and businesses in the 200 block of S. Calumet Avenue, the 200 block of Broadway, and the 1500 block of Broadway.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, June 6, the Chesterton Police Department’s patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Broadway and 15th Street. Responding officers located and questioned several juveniles, who were subsequently released to their parents.

Following these events, Investigative Commander Sgt. Justin Frever led a thorough investigation into the vandalism reports. Through police work, including several interviews and review of video surveillance footage, Sgt. Frever was able to identify three juveniles from the Town of Porter as the primary suspects. The juveniles, aged 14, 15, and 17, have been charged with the assistance of Porter County Juvenile Probation with Criminal Mischief and Curfew violation.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson shared his thoughts on the investigation, saying; “The Chesterton Police Department remains steadfast in our mission to ensure the safety and security of our community. I commend Sgt. Justin Frever for his thorough and dedicated work in quickly resolving this case and thank the Porter County Juvenile Probation Department for their assistance. It is crucial that everyone is held responsible for their actions to reinforce the important value of having respect for your community. We will persist in our efforts to prevent such incidents and ensure that those responsible face appropriate consequences.”

The Chesterton Police Department encourages anyone with information or video surveillance of these incidents to contact Sgt. Frever at 219-926-1136.