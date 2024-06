The City of Portage announced rolling lane closers will take place between June 17 and June 28:

On Willowcreek Road from the U.S. Highway 6 to Houston Avenue On Willowcreek Road / the Crisman Road Bypass from Houston Avenue to Old Porter Road On Crisman Road from Old Porter Road to U.S. Highway 20

The city says to expect delays periodically.

Flaggers will be present.