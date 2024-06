Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in LaPorte County in honor of volunteer firefighter Kenneth Caldwell. 63-year-old Caldwell tragically lost his life during a medical emergency after controlling a nearby brush fire.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in LaPorte County on Monday, June 17.

Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in LaPorte County to lower their flags as well.