Congratulations to the New Prairie High School Baseball on winning The Class 3A State Championship Friday night. The Cougars defeated Brebeuf Jesuit 7-2. It is New Pariarie’s first State Title in baseball. The Cougars’ Tyson Greenwood was named the Phillips Mental Attitude Award recipient. New Prairie’s final record was 27 and 5. Way to go. #wims #newprairie #localradio #nwi