Press Release, Save the Dunes:

Michigan City, IN— On Saturday, June 22nd, residents and visitors who enjoy getting active outside can support the Save the Dunes mission of protecting the Indiana Dunes by joining us for our annual Dunes Dash! Runners will take to the trails of the Indiana Dunes National Park at West Beach for our 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run. This year’s race is sponsored by Porter County Community Foundation, United Healthcare, Cleveland Cliffs, Northwest Indiana Green Drinks, Michigan City Sustainability Commission, Castle Subaru, Encompass Financial Partners and WIMS Radio. All funds raised will be used

to support Save the Dunes mission to enhance and protect the incredible biodiversity of our natural spaces through our work in Advocacy, Conservation and Community Engagement.

Betsy Maher, our Executive Director states, “We are thrilled to be hosting the Dunes Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run this year in partnership with the Indiana Dunes National Park. Our new location, West Beach, provides the ideal backdrop where people can run along the beaches and dunes for our cause to save them.”

Race registration is open now! Those interested in participating in the 2024 Dunes Dash are encouraged to register at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Gary/DunesDash5k. Please note that an Indiana Dunes National Park pass will be required to enter the parking lot. If you need a park pass you may purchase one at the gate, or purchase in advance on the registration page or in-person at our office. We look forward to seeing you there!

Additionally, join Save the Dunes at our Open House as we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of our organization! Come pay a us a visit at our headquarters for the ribbon cutting of our recently completed renovations of the historic Barker House. After the ribbon cutting at 11am, guided tours of the house and property will be available throughout the day along with light refreshments, and a brief presentation on the historic legacy of Save the Dunes. The 72nd Anniversary Open House takes place on June 21st, from 11am-3pm at 444 Barker Road in Michigan City. More details can be found at www.savedune.org/events.

Save the Dunes was formed under the call to action to ‘save the dunes’ through the establishment of the Indiana Dunes National Park. In 1966, the National Lakeshore (later named a National Park) was successfully established, and since then it has been Save the Dunes’ mission to ensure the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan and surrounding natural area’s perpetual protection and health.