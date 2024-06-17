MICHIGAN CITY – Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch urges the citizens of Michigan City to check on family,
friends, neighbors, pets, and especially the elderly during extreme weather to ensure everyone stays
healthy and safe. If you or someone you know in Michigan City needs a cool place to stay during the excessively hot
temperatures this season, these are COOLING CENTER locations open to the public:
Michigan City City Hall
100 E. Michigan Blvd.
(219) 873-1400
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City Police Department
1201 E. Michigan Blvd.
(219) 874-3221
Seven days weekly 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Michigan City Fire Administration Building
2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
(219) 873-1452
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nest Community Shelter
1001 W. 8th St.
(219) 276-7582
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daily
Any citizen needing transportation to a cooling center may call the MCPD’s non-emergency number at
(219) 874-3221.
If you need help keeping your pets cool, you’re advised to call the La Porte County Animal Shelter at
(219) 326-1637.