Expect delays with heat advisory on the South Shore between Michigan City and South Bend.

Due to the ongoing heat advisory now in effect for Northern Indiana through 7 pm Tuesday, June 18, the South Shore Line has implemented a temperature-based speed restriction for the area between Michigan City and South Bend.

Train maximum speeds will be decreased to minimize heat-related damage to track and overhead wire, and passengers may expect approximate 15-20 minute delays for all trains until the speed restriction has been lifted.