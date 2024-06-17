June 10, 2024, Michigan City, IN The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department reminds the public that parking stickers will only be available through Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Don’t miss out on your chance to grab your 2024 beach sticker! Whether you’re a regular beachgoer or just visiting, make sure you swing by the North Pointe Pavilion by July 3rd. Here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility: Even if you received a sticker last year, you’re still eligible for a 2024 sticker as long as your current registration hasn’t expired.

How to Get Your Sticker:

In-Person: Visit the North Pointe Pavilion during operating hours.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday through Friday, May 1 through July 3, 2024 (excluding holidays), 10 am to 6 pm

Saturdays, May 4 through June 29, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm

The sticker office will be CLOSED Wednesday, June 19, 2024 for Juneteenth

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING TO GET MY STICKER?

Please bring your current vehicle registration card (the temporary, 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper copy will not be accepted). If you live outside of the civil city limits, but own property within the civil city limits, please bring your current vehicle registration card and a utility bill or tax bill with the address of the property you own. The name on the vehicle registration must match the name on the tax or utility bill.

Contact: If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the park office:

Phone: 219-873-1506

Email: parkandrec@emichigancity.com

Web: www.emichigancity.com