CALHOUN COUNTY, MICH. Marshall post troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. The crash occurred on Saturday June 15 around 3:30 p.m. on M-60 Hwy near 18 ½ mile Rd in Tekonsha Twp.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Ford pickup was in the process of turning into a driveway located off M-60 Hwy when the pickup was struck in the rear end by the operator of a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 67-year-old Jackson man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Union City woman, and her passenger sustained only minor injuries. Both were transported to Oaklawn Hospital for treatment but were later released the same day. Investigation showed both occupants had on seatbelts.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Tekonsha Fire, and Marshall Area Fire and Ambulance. M-60 was shut down for approximately four hours for processing the crash scene and cleanup.

This crash remains open pending further investigation.