Gregg was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $175,643.92 in restitution to the victim of the offense.

According to documents in the case, from 2011 through 2020, Gregg committed a years-long fraud scheme against his former employer by claiming and receiving reimbursement for hundreds of thousands of dollars to which he was not entitled. Gregg traveled extensively as part of his job, and fraudulently submitted reimbursement requests exceeding the amount of the travel-related expenses for funds to which he was not entitled.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jerome W. McKeever.