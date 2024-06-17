SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MICH. Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) south detectives, along with Michigan State Police (MSP) Marshall Post troopers, stopped a vehicle on June 6 in Lockport Twp after observing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle was subsequently searched after an MSP K-9 team alerted to possible illegal contraband within the vehicle.

During the search, detectives located and seized 15 ounces (425 grams) of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Marquevion Peake, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man and passenger of the vehicle was arrested and lodged in the Saint Joseph County jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The driver, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident was questioned and released; however, the Saint Joseph County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and additional charges may be authorized.

SEARCH WARRANT ACTIVITY: SWET south detectives also executed a search warrant on June 13 at the Spartan Motel in Three Rivers. During the search, detectives located and seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and recovered a stolen .40 caliber pistol.

A 24-year-old Three Rivers woman and guest of the room searched, was arrested and lodged in the Saint Joseph County jail for possession of methamphetamine, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Saint Joseph County prosecutor is reviewing this case and additional charges may be authorized for other individuals associated with this investigation.

SWET would like to thank vigilant members of the community for reporting any suspected drug activity. We kindly ask the public to continue to report any drug trafficking activity by calling 269-962-1225.

Each year in Southwest Michigan, we lose nearly twice as many lives to fatal drug overdoses as we do to fatal car crashes. If you, or someone you know would like to get information about getting substance use treatment, regardless of insurance, please call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 1-800-781-0353.

Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is funded in part by the Michigan HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant. SWET is comprised of sworn law enforcement officers from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, Portage Department of Public Safety and Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

This project was supported by Federal Grant Award Number JAG-70888-S.W.E.T.- 2024, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP). Points of view or opinions contained within this document do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the MSP or DOJ.” SWET is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981.