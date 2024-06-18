With the Fourth of July quickly approaching the Michigan City Police Department would like to remind everyone that fireworks can only be discharged by persons 18+ years old and only during set dates and times outlined in city ordinance 54-231.

Inside of the corporate limits of Michigan City, fireworks can only be discharged on the following dates and times:

June 29th-July 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset July 4th from 10:00 a.m. until midnight

July 5th-9th from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

10:00 a.m. on December 31st until 1:00 a.m. on January 1st

The city says anyone discharging fireworks outside of the set dates and times is subject to being cited. The fines for firework related offenses are:

$50-1st Offense

$100-2nd Offense

$250-3rd+ Offenses

Fireworks are fun to watch and a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July. However, they can also be dangerous and a nuisance to your fellow neighbors and their fur-babies. Please be kind to all of your neighbors and strictly abide by the ordinances regulating the use of fireworks. A complete list of city ordinances can be found online by visiting:

https://library.municode.com/in/michigan_city/codes/code_of_ordinances.