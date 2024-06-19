CHESTERTON — The Indiana Department of Transportation has an update for those who travel State Road 49 in northern Porter County.

Switching to the next phase of work will require a 20 min full closure of each direction today June 19.

Southbound State Road 49 will have a full closure around approximately 9 a.m., and the northbound closure will occur around 1 p.m. INDOT says to consider seeking alternate routes or expect possible delays.

After these closures, traffic will utilize the inside lanes while the outside lanes are closed for bridge replacement work. This project is scheduled through late October.